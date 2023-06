Equinor is targeting a new oil and gas exploration target in close proximity of the producing Fram field offshore Norway in the same vicinity of a just-completed dry exploration well.

Approvals for an exploration well and appraisal well on the Crino prospect have been issed by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD), with an approved start date from this month.

Drilling will take place in Block PL 090 using the semi-submersible Deepsea Stavanger.