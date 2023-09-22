Equinor's drilling campaign in the Norwegian North Sea has reached a disappointing end with exploration well 30/11-15 near the Munin field unceremoniously being declared a dry hole.

Drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig, the well was located 25 kilometres southwest of the Oseberg field in the North Sea.

Equinor drilled the high-pressure exploration well on behalf of Aker BP, the production licence operator. Each company has an equal 50% share in the asset.

This was the 14th exploration well drilled on production licence 035, a block that has witnessed its fair share of triumphs and tribulations.

The latest exploration well was aiming to prove the existence of petroleum in the Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks of the Statfjord group, while the secondary target was previously proven petroleum deposits from the Middle Jurassic Brent group.

Well 30/11-15 encountered the Statfjord group at a sub-surface depth of about 382 metres, with reservoir rocks totalling 58 metres but with poor reservoir quality. Data acquisition was carried out.

Well 30/11-15 was drilled to a total depth of 4620 metres, only to encounter the Eiriksson formation in the Lower Jurassic.

This well, which was drilled from a water depth of 106 metres, has been plugged and abandoned, Equinor confirmed.