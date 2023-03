Equinor's relentless exploration drilling drive offshore Norway has turned to a new prospect near the producing Kristin and Mikkel fields in the Norwegian Sea west of Trondheim.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) on Monday granted Equinor a drilling permit for the wildcat exploration well 6406/5-2S in Block PL255B.

The prospect name is Tott West, and it is located in water depths of 304 metres.