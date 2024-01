Sweden’s Tethys Oil has completed drilling operations of its Menna-1 exploration well on Block 56 onshore Oman, with logging indicating hydrocarbons in three separate zones.

Tethys said it is preparing well testing operations and has resumed testing for the previously drilled Sarha-3 well, on which a workover has been completed.

Both operations are an important part in the continued data compilation and preparation of a field development plan for Block 56.