Sercel, a subsidiary of France-based CGG, has won multiple equipment deals from Chinese geophysical giant BGP meant for major seismic surveys in the Middle East.

CGG confirmed the awards on Monday and noted that the contracts “include the delivery of 54 Nomad 65 Neo vibrator trucks and 29,000 GPR300 seabed nodes”.

“The equipment will be used this year on several major onshore and ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic surveys conducted in the Middle East,” it stated.

GPR300 is a new nodal seismic acquisition solution designed for deployment in shallow waters down to depths of 300 meters.

Its ability to record high-fidelity low-frequency signals also makes it suitable for high-end seismic imaging with full-waveform inversion, according to CGG.

Emmanuelle Dubu, chief executive of Sercel and executive vice president at parent CGG, said the major equipment sales has strengthened the company’s already long-established presence in the Middle East.

“We are particularly pleased to see our GPR300 nodal system continuing to gain ground as a preferred OBN solution,” Dubu noted.

The Sercel boss stated that GPR records the “highest-quality data for the most accurate imaging in all seabed environments, including shallow water, as for this award in the Middle East”.

While CGG confirmed the seismic deals, it did not disclose the value of the seismic equipment contracts nor the Middle East nation where it plans to carry out the seismic activities.