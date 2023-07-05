Australian seismic contractor Searcher has completed its multi-phase, multi-client 3D seismic acquisition campaign in the Namibian Orange basin, which has fast become a leading global exploration hot spot.

Searcher noted the offshore region of Namibia has garnered significant attention due to the recent deep-water discoveries, thick sedimentary sequences, favourable structural elements and the presence of prolific source rocks of the Orange basin.

The company seismic campaign, conducted in collaboration with Shearwater and NAMCOR (National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia), comprised two separate surveys carried out in phases.

In Phase 1, Searcher successfully acquired 1700 square kilometres of 3D seismic within the boundaries of block PEL 85 — a substantial area within the Orange basin’s most prospective acreage and perhaps today’s most exciting exploration arena, according to the company.

Fast-Track data are said to have already yielded invaluable insights into geological features and hydrocarbon prospectivity, significantly reducing risk and uncertainty.

“We have been astonished by the quality of the Phase 1 imaging even on the early data volumes allowing us to de-risk reservoir, source and multiple traps already.” said Neil Hodgson, Searcher’s vice president of geoscience.

Article continues below the advert

Phase 2 saw Searcher mobilise the survey vessel Shearwater Empress over block PEL 3 to acquire a further 5000 square kilometres of 3D seismic data. This phase was specifically designed and executed to image and delineate the reservoir geology of the Kudu gas field, along with other potential plays within the survey area.

Searcher said these datasets provide a wealth of insights ranging from regional scale understanding, prospect de-risking and field development imaging.

"The successful completion of our Orange Basin 3D seismic campaign reaffirms Searcher’s standing as a leading provider of geoscience data in frontier regions,” added Alan Hopping, managing director of Searcher.

“By upholding the highest operational standards, we remain steadfast in supporting the quest for new discoveries and development of energy security and independence."

Fast-track data from the Namibian shoots are available now with final products to be completed by the fourth quarter.