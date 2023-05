US supermajor ExxonMobil and Malaysia’s national oil and gas company Petronas have reportedly teamed up to jointly explore open areas in Indonesia, with a commitment of around 630 billion rupiah ($42.6 million).

“This agreement is an important milestone in Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas industry and shows that Indonesia still has attractiveness for investors,” ExxonMobil Indonesia president Carole Gall was quoted as saying by local media.