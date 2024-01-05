A 50:50 joint venture of Petronas and ExxonMobil is limbering up to drill a new offshore exploration well in Suriname in a block where it has already made two oil discoveries.

Malaysia's state oil company operates Block 52 and has just secured a drillship from Noble Corporation for the one-well assignment.

Noble said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday it had agreed with a rig swap with Petronas whereby the Suriname probe will be drilled using the Noble Voyager drillship instead of the semi-submersible Noble Discoverer.