Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved an ambitious plan submitted by US supermajor ExxonMobil to drill 35 new wells in the prolific Stabroek block.

ExxonMobil has already discovered about 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources at Stabroek and the fresh programme is aimed at finding additional hydrocarbons.

The proposed exploration and appraisal campaign is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023 and to be completed in late 2028.

The oil company has depicted four areas of interest within the Stabroek block to carry out the drill drive.