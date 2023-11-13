US supermajor ExxonMobil has started drilling a new exploration well offshore Guyana in an effort to gather more information about an area that could host the company’s seventh production development in the prolific Stabroek block.

According to updated information provided by Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department, ExxonMobil is presently drilling the Basher-1 wildcat with the Stena Drilling drillship Stena DrillMax.

The campaign is taking place about 194 kilometres from the Guyanese coast and is due for completion by the end of the year.

Basher-1 is one of two exploration wells — the other being Lanternfish-1 — that ExxonMobil plans to drill around the Fangtooth-1 discovery to assess the full potential of the play.

Fangtooth-1 and its appraisal well Fangtooth-1 SE were drilled to deeper horizons than previous prospects in Stabroek and proved the existence of hydrocarbons at Campanian and Santonian-aged reservoirs, opening up a new frontier in the block.

On the heels of the Fangtooth discovery, ExxonMobil drilled two other wells around the same cluster – Lancetfish-1 and Lancetfish-2 – that also encountered hydrocarbon-bearing reserves.

ExxonMobil and its partners in the Stabroek block are seriously considering a joint development in the Fangtooth-Lancetfish area as the location to deploy Guyana’s seventh floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

ExxonMobil has so far discovered about 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources in the Stabroek block and is producing close to 400,000 barrels per day of oil via the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity FPSOs in the Liza field.

The company has already sanctioned three more projects — Payara, Yellowtail and Uaru — and is widely expected to take a final investment decision on the sixth development, Whiptail, over the next few months.