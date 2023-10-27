An ExxonMobil-led consortium has discovered new hydrocarbon reserves at the Lancetfish-2 well in Guyana's Liza production licence area, within the offshore Stabroek block, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) said.

The “significant discovery” in the Lancetfish-2 appraisal well marks the fourth offshore Guyana discovery in 2023 and brings the total number of discoveries since 2015 to 46.

The earlier discoveries made in 2023 include Fangtooth SE-1 and Lancetfish-1 in the Stabroek Block and the Wei-1 discovery in the Corentyne Block.