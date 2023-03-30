ExxonMobil is gearing up to spud its latest exploration probe offshore Eastern Canada as soon as May this year.

Earlier this week, QatarEnergy farmed in to two promising blocks offshore Newfoundland & Labrador operated by the supermajor and on one of which an exploration well will be drilled within weeks.

Agents acting for the supermajor have applied for approval from Canada’s authorities for the Odfjell Drilling-managed semi-submersible drilling rig Hercules to start well operations on the Gale probe between 15 May and 15 November this year.