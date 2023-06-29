A rig set to drill a potential play opening exploration well for ExxonMobil is just days away from arriving in eastern Canada to stock up on fuel and supplies before heading to its deep-water location.

The US supermajor aims to start drilling a wildcat — probably next month — on the Gale prospect in the southern Orphan basin offshore Newfoundland & Labrador.

ExxonMobil and is partner Qatar Energy hope to have more success at Gale than UK supermajor BP appears to have had at its recently completed, high profile probe on the Ephesus prospect, which was recently being abandoned.