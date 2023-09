US supermajor ExxonMobil has started drilling a pair of new wells offshore Guyana in a bid to better understand the long-term potential of the south-eastern section of the prolific Stabroek block.

ExxonMobil has concentrated exploration work in the centre portion of Stabroek, where the giant Liza, Payara, Yellowtail, Uaru and Whiptail developments are located, but to date has carried out little work in the south-east near the Suriname border.