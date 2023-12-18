Australian independent Finder Energy has high hopes for its Boaz gas condensate prospect, located on Block P2610 near to the UK-Norway maritime boundary, which it was recently awarded in the 33rd UK offshore licensing round.

On Monday, Finder confirmed that Boaz — a simple large Triassic structural trap — is estimated to gross mean prospective resources of 748 billion cubic feet of gas and 81 million barrels of condensate. The prospect in the South Viking Graben in the Central North Sea is surrounded by producing fields and discoveries in both the UK and Norwegian sectors.

The company’s sole 50% partner in P2610 is Norway’s Equinor, which operates the nearby Sleipner infrastructure, “making them a key strategic partner and opening development pathways linked to energy markets in Europe”, Finder said.

Finder is currently finalising the process with the UK regulator to accept the award of P2610, which is a Seaward Production (Innovate) Licence. The licence comes with an initial firm four-year work programme comprising geotechnical studies in Phase A prior to a “drill or drop” decision to enter Phase C for a further two years.

Boaz is defined on high quality pre-stack depth migration (pSDM) broadband 3D seismic, which was licensed from PGS by Finder ahead of its 33rd round bid. The geotechnical studies in Phase A are designed to de-risk the Boaz prospect, increase the geological chance of success (COS) — which currently stands at 22% based on technical studies completed to date — and attract a farm-in partner.

Finder said it would update the prospective resource, COS and its forward strategy once the geotechnical studies are completed.

Boaz is an untested Triassic fault block trap with Triassic Skagerrak Formation reservoir sandstones sealed by the overlying Jurassic shales. The 16/8a-10 well, drilled back in 1988, tested the shallower Jurassic potential within the tilted fault block containing the Boaz prospect but reached total depth prior to testing the deeper Triassic Skagerrak reservoir objective. The shallower Hugin Formation sand objective was absent within that well and other thin sands were poorly developed, the new operator noted.

The Phase A technical work programme is designed to interpret the Boaz prospect on PGS’ latest 3D seismic data and to undertake detailed geological studies of offset reservoir core material from both the UK and Norway to better understand the potential for reservoir quality preservation at depth within the basin. Meanwhile, advanced geophysical and geomechanical studies will assist in defining the overburden seal risk.

“These studies combined will aid in the de-risking of the Boaz structure ready for drilling,” Finder said.

Based on regional analysis, the expected hydrocarbon in Boaz is a gas condensate with the gas likely to have been sourced from the Jurassic kitchen and source rocks; while the prospect’s key risks relate to the Triassic Skagerrak formation reservoir effectiveness and the seal risk related to potential thin sands in the overlying Sleipner formation shales.

Due to limited physical Triassic reservoir data at the target reservoir depth, Finder will undertake reservoir parameter studies of regional North Sea well intersections and other applicable global analogues to support de-risking reservoir effectiveness.

Hailing Boaz as “a timely addition” to its North Sea portfolio, Finder chief executive Damon Neaves said: “Boaz is the second major resource announcement made by Finder this month resulting in a fourfold increase in the total [unrisked best estimate] prospective resources in Finder’s UK North Sea portfolio.

“Boaz has the potential to contain significant volume of natural gas and is well-positioned to access gas markets in Western Europe that attract premium pricing.”

However, further exploration, appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially recoverable hydrocarbons, Finder said.