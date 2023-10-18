The Brazilian National Petroleum Agency (ANP) has made available five areas to be auctioned off in the second cycle of the permanent offer initiative.

According to the regulator, the Cruzeiro do Sul, Esmeralda, Jade, Tupinamba and Turmalina blocks will be offered to oil companies under production sharing contracts in the bid round due to take place on 13 December.

The ANP also had a sixth tract available — Agata — but the area was not nominated by operators qualified to bid in the competition.

There are six companies registered to participate in the round, but state-controlled player Petrobras is not one of them.

The final list includes European groups BP, Shell and TotalEnergies, US supermajor Chevron, Malaysia’s Petronas and QatarEnergy.

In the first pre-salt round under the permanent offer mechanism last December, the ANP raised $172.5 million in signature bonuses with the awarding of the Agua Marinha, Bumerangue, North of Brava and Southwest of Sagitario areas.

The permanent offer was created in 2017 to help breathe new life into Brazil’s ailing onshore sector by making acreage available on an ongoing basis to generate more interest in the country’s oil and gas sector.

However, it has now become the only alternative to acquire new exploration blocks in the country after the government axed future bid rounds and transferred all acreage into the initiative.

Also on 13 December, the ANP will organise the fourth cycle of the permanent offer featuring blocks outside the pre-salt fairway and under the more market-friendly concession regime.

That round will include offshore blocks in the Pelotas, Potiguar and Santos basins, as well as onshore tracts in the Amazonas, Espirito Santo, Parana, Potiguar, Reconcavo, Sergipe-Alagoas and Tucano basins.