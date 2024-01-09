China no longer remains attractive to foreign investment in shale gas exploration, thanks to lacklustre results.

In late December, China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, acting as the nation’s upstream watchdog, initiated a fresh auction that offered three shale gas blocks to domestically registered businesses, including subsidiaries of foreign energy giants such as Shell.

While the auction extended its welcome to foreign entities, it is anticipated that their focus will remain on China's carbon capture and storage (CCS) opportunities.