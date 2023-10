Iran has unveiled at least four new oil and gas discoveries, with the four finds together expected to hold reserves of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji made the announcement on the sidelines of a Cabinet session and noted that the finds include the Cheshm-e-Shoor gas field in Khorasan Razavi province, the Ilkan oilfield in Golestan province, and the Tangu and Gonaveh oilfields in Bushehr province, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.