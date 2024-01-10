Galp Energia has made a major oil discovery offshore Namibia with its Mopane-1X exploration well, triggering a 7.1% jump in its stock price which hit €14.85 ($16.25) on the Lisbon bourse an hour-and-a-half ago – the highest it has been for nearly four years – and was just shy of this level at the time of publishing.

The operator did not reveal a resource size, but an indication of what investors think can be gleaned from the fact that Gap's market capitalisation this morning rose by almost €700 million to hit about €10.6