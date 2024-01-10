Galp Energia has made a major oil discovery offshore Namibia with its Mopane-1X exploration well, triggering a 9.2% jump in its stock price which hit €15.14 ($16.56) on the Lisbon bourse this afternoon – the highest it has been for nearly four years – and was just shy of this level at the time of republishing.

The operator did not reveal a resource size, but an indication of what investors think can be gleaned from the fact that Galp's market capitalisation has risen by almost €800 million to hit about €10.7