Galp Energia has hit a second "significant" oil column with its Mopane-1X exploration well offshore Namibia.

Earlier this month, the Portuguese player announced the well in block 2913 had hit oil in a shallower objective and was drilling deeper to test a second target.

Galp has now discovered "a second significant column of light oil in reservoir-bearing sands of high quality," said well partner Custos Energy, but further details were not forthcoming.