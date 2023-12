Australian junior Invictus Energy has declared a gas discovery in Zimbabwe with its Mukuyu-2 sidetrack well, although the scale of the find was not revealed.

The well is being drilled in the frontier Cabora Bassa basin and it intercepted gas in the Upper Angwa formation.

Managing director Scott Macmillan said: “The discovery represents one of the most significant developments in the onshore Southern Africa oil and gas industry for decades… opening up one of the last untested rift basins.”