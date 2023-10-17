Global climate icon Greta Thunberg has been arrested after she joined a huge anti-oil protest which brought a prominent energy conference in central London to a standstill.

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked access to the event at the Intercontinental London Hotel, which is hosting the Energy Intelligence Forum.

The event was due to feature some of the top names in oil and gas, including Wael Sawan of Shell, Patrick Pouyanne of TotalEnergies, as well as top executives from BP, Chevron, Saudi Aramco and others.

Woodside chief Meg O'Neill, who had a protestor break into her home earlier this year, was also due to speak.

Greta Thunberg stands inside a police van after being arrested outside the InterContinental London Park Lane during a demonstration organised by Fossil Free London and Greenpeace on the sidelines of the opening day of the Energy Intelligence Forum Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

'World is drowning in fossil fuels'

Some 200 to 300 demonstrators picketed the venue from early Tuesday morning, organised with banners, drums, chants and informative material.

Thunberg addressed the crowd, some of whome where holding signs adorned with slogans including “People not profit”.

"The world is drowning in fossil fuels. Our hopes and dreams are being washed away by a flood of greenwashing and lies," Thunberg said, according to a video released by the AFP news agency.

Later, Thunberg was pictured being taken away by British police in a van.

Fellow protestors shouted their thanks to the Swedish environmental activist as she was driven away, the Telegraph reported.

In total five people have been arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway and taken into custody, the Metropolitan Police said, according to the Independent.

Protestors at the Energy Intelligence Forum, London. Photo: Davide Ghilotti

Executives from companies due to present at the event, including traders Gunvor and Trafigura, were still stuck outside for several hours unable to enter the venue.

“You'll keep putting your money in oil and keep renewables at 1%. Why don’t you do the opposite?” one of the protesters asked Gunvor chief executive Torbjorn Tornqvist as he tried to make his way past the picket line to get access the hotel.

Greta Thunberg joined an anti-oil protest in London. Photo: Davide Ghilotti

Groups protesting included Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion and Stop Rosebank.

A group of activists abseiled from the roof of the building to unfold a large black banner with the words Make Oil Pay.

Davide Ghilotti, Upstream’s Breaking News Editor, is at the event and described the scene as a “total siege”. He was stranded outside for several hours and was only able to enter later in the day.

The Energy Intelligence Forum is no stranger to protests but this is the first time delegates have been prevented from entering the building.

Protestors at the Energy Intelligence Forum, London. Photo: Davide Ghilotti

Major speakers scheduled to present at the event include Amin Nasser, president and chief executive of Saudi Aramco, Repsol chief executive Josu Jon Imaz, Anders Opedal of Equinor, Occidental chief executive Vicki Hollub and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation chief executive Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah.

It continues a European tour for Thunberg, who was in Oslo last week to support anti wind farm rallies in the Norwegian capital.

Davide Ghilotti contributed to this article.