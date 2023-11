The joint venture owners of a pair of offshore oil discoveries in the Corentyne block in the global hotspot of Guyana believe a standalone field development is on the cards.

CGX said in an update on Thursday that a total of 342 feet of net oil pay has been discovered at the Kawa and Wei wells. The Corentyne block is 200 kilometers offshore Georgetown, Guyana, and is owned by CGX and Frontera Energy.