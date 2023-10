A company led by four women is among the six successful bidders in Guyana’s first competitive offshore auction.

On 13 September, the country welcomed offers for eight of the 14 offshore blocks up for grabs. The government had disclosed the list of bidders, but only now has it announced the winners for each permit.

Among the winners is Sispro, a company headed by four Guyanese businesswomen, which has been awarded shallow-water Block S3 and deep-water Block D2.