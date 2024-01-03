UK operator Harbour Energy has spudded the eagerly anticipated Gayo-1 wildcat on the Andaman II production sharing contract offshore Indonesia, where it is hoping to replicate the success of its potentially giant 2022 Timpan gas condensate discovery on the same block.

Indonesia’s ultra-deepwater Andaman Sea acreage is already giving all the correct signals that it could be the next hydrocarbon province in the republic and help the host government achieve its goal of boosting gas production to 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030.

Harbour subsidiary Premier Oil Andaman will drill the Gayo-1 exploration well to a planned total vertical depth (TVD) of 11,733 feet with the drillship Capella.

Hudi D Suryodipuro, an official with Indonesia’s upstream regulator SKK Migas noted that this well is intended to evaluate the hydrocarbon content in the Bampo sandstone reservoir. The focus is on obtaining reservoir and fluid data from logging while drilling, wireline logging, coring and downhole sampling. Gayo’s resources are estimated at 1.205 trillion cubic feet of gas in place, with recoverable reserves pegged at 723 billion cubic feet of gas and 33.5 million barrels of liquids.

"The current operational status shows that Gayo-1 well is at the 36-inch conductor drilling stage with a sub-surface target TVD of 4230 feet," Hudi said on 2 January.

"This drilling programme is planned to last for the next 78 days, including well testing activities.”

Harbour’s Timpan-1 exploration well, which was drilled to a total depth of 13,818 feet by the drillship West Capella (now Capella) on the Andaman II block, encountered a 390-foot gas column in a high net-to-gross, fine-grained sandstone reservoir with associated permeability of one to 10 millidarcies. This wildcat tested at 27 million cubic feet per day of gas and 1884 barrels per day of associated 58 degrees API condensate through a 56/64-inch choke.

Preliminary results for Timpan, which was targeting 1.4 Tcf to 1.5 Tcf of best estimate contingent gas resources, suggested that the discovery well had measured up close to pre-drill estimates, which were in the region of 300 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Hudi added that SKK Migas really hopes that the Gayo-1 exploration well will progress smoothly and will discover large oil and gas reserves as did Mubadala Energy with its recent Layaran-1 probe on the adjacent South Andaman PSC, which encountered an extensive gas column with a thickness of more than 230 metres in the Oligocene sandstone.

A complete data acquisition including wireline, coring, sampling and drill stem testing was conducted and the Layaran discovery well, which was drilled to a total depth of 4208 metres by the drillship Capella, flowed more than 30 MMcfd of gas. The successful Layaran-1 probe — Mubadala’s first operated deep-water well, which the operator said has the potential to be a 6 Tcf discovery — lies in a water depth of 1207 metres.

The partners are already considering options to exploit their Andaman Sea discoveries with development concepts on the table including liquefied natural gas and pipeline exports to Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

Harbour has a 40% operated interest in the Andaman II PSC and is partnered by Mubadala and BP with 30% apiece. Co-venturers in the South Andaman gross split PSC are operator Mubadala with an 80% interest and Premier Oil (Harbour) on 20%.