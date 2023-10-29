Malaysian upstream independent Hibiscus Petroleum is set to imminently start a two-well exploration campaign on its Sabah offshore acreage in East Malaysia.

Hibiscus noted that these targets are “near-field, close to existing infrastructure and, if successful, could be material”.

The operator has charted the jack-up rig PV Drilling III for the two wildcats that will target the South Furious Ungu (Purple South Furious) and South Furious Merah (Red South Furious) prospects on its North Sabah Block SB 307. A sidetrack is also planned for the South Furious Ungu prospect.

The upcoming drilling programme will be supported by three Malaysia-flagged vessels, the anchor-handling tug supply vessels Taha Assalam and Yinson Hermes, and the crew boat Al Kahfi Grace. These two back-to-back wells are expected to take until 1 April 2024 to complete.

Hibiscus operates the 2011 North Sabah EOR (enhanced oil recovery) production sharing contract with a 50% participating interest on behalf of sole partner — Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali. The operator, which took over the mature asset in 2018 and has since arrested the output decline, earlier this month put net 2P (proven and probable) oil reserves on the producing block at 19.7 million barrels.

Existing fields on this shallow-water block, which started production back in 1979, include St Joseph, South Furious, SF 30 and Barton. The current PSC for this asset that includes the Labuan crude oil terminal (LCOT) is due to expire in 2040.

Flagship facility: the Labuan Crude Oil Terminal. Photo: HIBISCUS PETROLEUM

The operator noted that oil produced from the North Sabah EOR PSC trades at a significant premium to the Brent benchmark. The LCOT is a storage and offloading facility for oil produced from this asset, as well as three neighbouring PSCs.

LCOT, which is operated by SEA Hibiscus, processes approximately 50,000 barrels per day of oil with Trafigura having an offtake agreement for the sale of its crude entitlement.

Hibiscus also has another planned exploration well — Bunga Aster — located in the PM3 CAA PSC between Malaysia and Vietnam on its radar. The PV Drilling III might also be lined up for this future well.

Here operator Hibiscus has a 35% operated stake, and its co-venturers are Petronas Carigali and PetroVietnam EP (PVEP). Hibiscus’ net 2P oil reserves on the PM3 CAA block are 5.7 million barrels.