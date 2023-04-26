The Stabroek block-led consortium has reported mixed results at a couple of exploration wells drilled offshore Guyana.

According to US independent Hess, which holds a 30% interest in the licence, the partners made a discovery with the Lancetfish-1 well but failed to encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons at the Kokwari-1 probe.

The Lancetfish-1 well unlocked approximately 92 feet of oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. It was drilled in 5843 feet of water with the Noble Corporation drillship Noble Don Taylor.

Lancetfish-1 was drilled about four miles south-east of the Fangtooth-1 find, which has been billed as a potential seventh development offshore Guyana.