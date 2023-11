ICE Oil & Gas, an emerging upstream player, has secured ultra-deep prospective exploration acreage offshore Ivory Coast that was previously relinquished by TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy after unsuccessful wildcatting.

ICE on Monday, after several months of negotiations, signed a production sharing agreement (PSA) with the Ivory Coast government for offshore Block CI-705, the first time that an all-Ivorian company gets to invest in the West African nation’s offshore arena.