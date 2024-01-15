India’s state-controlled Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has made two deep-water gas discoveries offshore the nation's east coast.

ONGC has lined up $3.6 billion in capital expenditure in the current financial year (2023-2024) and continues to press ahead with its deep-water exploration and production plans, buoyed by sustained high oil prices.

The Indian state behemoth hit gas in Mahanadi basin Block MN-DWHP-2018/1, which was awarded to ONGC in the third round of India’s Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Sunday, quoting unnamed sources.