London-listed junior Tower Resources has identified intriguing structures on blocks in Namibia’s Walvis basin that it hopes could host billions of barrels of oil.

Most industry attention in Namibia has been focused on the Orange basin, driven by the huge oil discoveries made by Shell and TotalEnergies, although the country’s other basins are starting to garner more interest.

Tower operates blocks 1910A, 1911 and 1912B — also known as Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) 96 — off the Skeleton Coast, sandwiched by acreage that ExxonMobil controls in the Walvis and Namibe basins.