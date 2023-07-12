Australian independent Lion Energy is buoyed by the hydrocarbon potential of its East Seram production sharing contract in Indonesia following promising results from the recent onshore seismic and gravity survey and is hunting for a farm-in partner ahead of potential exploration drilling.

While evaluation of the data is still continuing, Lion said the results so far “have exceeded expectations”. The survey covered five world-class fold belt structures with pre-survey combined best estimate prospective unrisked resources of 675 million barrels of oil equivalent.

“Given the extremely large size of the prospects confirmed by the new seismic, we are confident we have a world-class prospect portfolio,” Lion executive chairman Tom Soulsby said.

“Lion is extremely encouraged by the interpretation results of the new seismic and gravity surveys. The fact that all targeted prospects have been confirmed by the new data is a testament to the care taken in the planning process and quality of our geological and geophysical analysis.”

The survey acquired by China’s seismic contractor BGP was designed to mature high-graded leads and prospects of the Manusela carbonate fold belt play to drillable status.

The 14 seismic lines acquired that covered about 200 kilometres confirmed the presence of all the fold belt prospects the survey was targeting, and the new data has greatly improved the imaging and geological understanding of these prospects.

Lion said all the prospects covered by the 2022-2023 survey have significant potential hydrocarbon columns of up to 1200 metres with mapped closures of up to 90 square kilometres.

The Kobi prospect, which lies just 10 kilometres northwest of the giant Lofin gas field, has the largest areal extent; while the Waru prospect has a potential areal closure of up to 70 square kilometres.

The work plan for Kobi, which is a mixed gas and oil prospect based on source rock modelling, comprises structural analysis, planned depth processing and updated prospective resource analysis.

For the Waru prospect, which is located about 40 kilometres south of the producing Oseil oilfield, there is ongoing structural interpretation, testing of depth processing and updated prospective resource analysis. Waru is expected to be predominately oil, based on source rock modelling.

Another prospect covered by the seismic survey is Tanah Baru — a large thrusted inversion feature in southeast area of the PSC — which has areal potential of more than 60 square kilometres. Tanah Baru is also predicted to be a predominately oil prospect, based on source rock modelling, according to Lion, which noted a large gravity anomaly and topographic high is evident over the structure.

The ongoing process and interpretation work is intended to update the prospective resources assessment and to refine potential drilling locations.

“Our focus is now on specialist seismic and gravity analysis of the prospects, conducting depth processing and proposing the best prospect to drill. Lion is well placed with a 60% participating interest to farm down and get a carried interest through a well,” Soulsby added.

Lion already has a 20% carry for a well from existing partner OPIC, up to a well cost cap of $10 million.