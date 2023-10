The share price of Australia-listed Invictus Energy rose more than 18% today after reporting that its Mukuyu-2 exploration probe in Zimbabwe had reached target depth, encountering more gas shows, and is considering deepening the well.

At the close of play today on the Australian Stock Exchange, Invictus’ share price stood at A$0.260 (US$0.165) an increase of about 18.8% on Monday’s opening price and the highest it has been since January.