Italian energy major Eni has signed a production sharing contract with the authorities in Timor-Leste for a new offshore exploration asset next door to the large Greater Sunrise gas discoveries.

The PSC for Block P (TL-SO-22-23) was signed on 14 December in the capital city Dili. The block is located between the Greater Sunrise and Chuditch discoveries.

Timor-Leste's regulator the National Petroleum Authority (ANP) said the PSC work programme includes 2D and 3D seismic acquisition and a one-well commitment in the first exploration period.