Italian energy major Eni has signed a production sharing contract with the authorities in Timor-Leste for a new offshore exploration permit next door to the large Greater Sunrise gas discoveries.

The PSC for Block P (TL-SO-22-23) was signed on 14 December in the capital city Dili. The permit is located between the Greater Sunrise and Chuditch discoveries.

Timor-Leste's regulator the National Petroleum Authority (ANP) said the PSC work programme includes 2D and 3D seismic acquisition and a one-well commitment in the first exploration period.

The PSC was signed by the ANP president Gualdino da Silva and Eni Australia's managing director Denis Palermo in the presence of the Petroleum & Mineral Resources Minister Francisco Monteiro and other members of government.

Eni has been active for many years in Timor-Leste, and holds several active permits, as well as a non-operator interest in the producing Bayu-Undan field.