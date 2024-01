London-listed United Oil & Gas has confirmed a two-year extension of its Walton-Morant licence offshore Jamaica, an underexplored area the company says holds unrisked mean recoverable resources of more than 2.4 billion barrels.

The two-year extension — United’s second since it acquired 100% interest in the block from Tullow Oil in 2020 — gives it until the end of January 2026 to line up a partner or partners for an exploration well at the Colibri prospect.