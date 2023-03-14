Australian independent Karoon Energy is starting engineering studies for its Neon oil discovery offshore Brazil where a reserves upgrade could see the company progress to the concept select stage ahead of a potential final investment decision.

Karoon on Tuesday confirmed it had come up trumps with its Neon-2 control well, which encountered 105 metres of net oil pay with reservoir quality similar or better than its earlier wells on the 100%-held Block S-M-1037 – Neon-1 and Echidna-1. In tandem with its engineering studies, the operator will work on revising resource estimates for its Brazil asset.

Given the encouraging results from the control well campaign, further development engineering studies will take place concurrently, which, together with the revised resource estimates, will allow us to assess the viability of the current development concepts and whether to progress into the next phase – concept select, said Karoon.

Over the next few months, data from both Neon-1 and Neon-2 will be fully analysed, leading to an updated resource estimate for the Neon field. The current 2C resource estimate for Neon, which was assessed back in 2018, is 55 million barrels of oil.

The Neon-2 control well, located northeast of the Echidna discovery wildcat, was drilled to a total measured depth of 2357 metres by Noble Drilling’s semi-submersible rig Noble Developer and wireline logging of the target sections is now being performed.

The primary objectives of Neon-2 were to determine the quality and continuity of the Palaeocene units and to determine Palaeocene pressure connectivity with the Echidna-1 and Neon-1 wells.

Preliminary analysis of the logging-while-drilling and wireline log data available at Neon-2 has confirmed that, as at Neon-1, the Palaeocene sandstone primary target zones are present and oil-bearing at this location, said Karoon.

However, further work will be needed to determine the degree of communication between zones, given that Neon-2 intersected the reservoir on the western side of a prominent fault.

Neon-2 also tested deeper Maastrichtian targets which, in line with results from Echidna-1 and Neon-1, were found to be poorly developed with no net pay currently identified.

Karoon’s forward plan is to complete the wireline logging programme, then plug and abandon Neon-2 before releasing the Noble Developer.

“The results from Neon-2 to date have been encouraging. The well has confirmed the presence of oil-bearing sands, of potentially better than expected quality, in the northern part of the Neon field.” said Karoon chief executive, Julian Fowles.

“In addition, as anticipated pre-drill, the Palaeocene reservoir section thickens across a fault towards the salt dome. Wireline logging will be completed shortly, which we expect will provide us with the data required to update our subsurface evaluation and our estimate of the resource potential of the Neon field.”

Karoon is aiming to complete this resource review by mid-year, ahead of its annual report being released in August.