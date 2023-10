US independent Kosmos Energy has announced a promising deep-water discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The company encountered approximately 250 feet (75 metres) of net oil pay with the Tiberius exploration well in Keathley Canyon Block 964.

Tiberius, which was drilled in 7500 feet of water to a final depth of about 25,800 feet, tested a four-way structural trap and found oil in the primary Wilcox target.