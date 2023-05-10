Kosmos Energy is set to spud a significant exploration well in the US Gulf of Mexico in the coming months, following on from 2021’s successful Winterfell discovery.

The US Gulf is one of the company’s four core areas — the others are Ghana, Mauritania-Senegal and Equatorial Guinea — where its focus is on finding and developing resources within tie-back distance of infrastructure.

Kosmos’ planned probe on the 135 million-barrel Tiberius prospect certainly fits the bill as it lies in Keathley Canyon Block 964, close to Occidental's Lucius platform in more than 7000 feet of water.