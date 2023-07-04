London-listed Predator Oil & Gas Holdings has begun drilling operations at the MOU-4 well in an onshore Morocco block.

The company confirmed the development on Tuesday in a regulatory filing to the London Stock Exchange and said that drilling operations started at MOU-4 on 29 June.

“The well is currently setting the casing,” the operator said without revealing further details on the onshore well.

Predator said last month that the well MOU-3 is appraising the Moulouya Fan primary reservoir target — and several secondary reservoir targets encountered in MOU-1 — which was drilled in 2021.

The company’s shares rose last month after it claimed it had encountered significant shallow over-pressured gas at MOU-3, which has added to the identification of two new potential gas reservoirs.

The company had claimed it will now be shifting its focus to drilling and completing MOU-4.

Article continues below the advert

“Once the MOU-4 drilling is complete, results from all the wells drilled in 2023 will be quickly assessed and compared and a comprehensive and expanded rigless testing programme will then commence during July,” the company’s executive chairman, Paul Griffiths, said.

Predator is the operator of the Guercif Petroleum Agreement onshore Morocco with a 75% interest, with state-owned partner ONHYM holding the balance 25% stake in the acreage.

The Guercif Licence comprises four exploration permits — I, II, III and IV, according to the company.

It covers an area of 7,269 square kilometres and lies about 250 kilometres east of the Rharb Basin where shallow gas production has been established by SDX Energy for several years.