UK-based Longboat Energy has completed the acquisition of privately held Topaz Number One, which has boosted its interest in the Block 2A production offshore Sarawak, Malaysia and paves the way towards drilling of the multi-trillion cubic feet Kertang gas project.

Longboat on Thursday confirmed completion of the acquisition, which ups to 52.5% its operated working interest in Block 2A, thereby simplifying the process “towards a positive well decision and the potential introduction of an additional funding partner prior to drilling”. A farm-in partner would help share the cost and risk and cost of the wildcat.

Block 2A covers 12,000 square kilometres offshore Sarawak, northwest of the prolific Central Luconia hydrocarbon province, in water depths of between 100 and 1400 metres.

Kertang, the main prospect on the block, is a large anticlinal structure with a closure of more than 100 square kilometres at multiple levels and significant volume potential representing "multiple trillions of cubic feet of gas" in stacked reservoirs. Seismic indicators for the presence of gas can be observed in the area and over the crest of the prospect, noted the operator.

“We are pleased to have completed the corporate acquisition of Topaz, which increases our interest in a large exploration block in a region that has seen considerable exploration success recently. Petronas announced that they have recorded 19 exploration discoveries, 13 of which were made offshore Sarawak, and two exploration-appraisal successes, contributing over 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent to new resources for Malaysia in 2023,” commented Longboat chief executive, Helge Hammer.

“Clearly, we are in the right address. The Longboat team has extensive experience and network in SE Asia, which combined with our in-house technical expertise, puts us in a strong position to deliver accelerated growth in the region.”

In February, was awarded a 36.75% operated interest in the Block 2A PSC alongside partners Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali on 40%, Topaz with 15.75% and Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production having 7.5%.

Industry veterans James Menzies and Pierre Eliet are coming onboard Longboat’s management team from Topaz as executive chairman SE Asia and director SE Asia, respectively.

Menzies is no stranger to the Malaysian asset. When he was chief executive of Coro Energy, the UK indie in late 2018 signed an agreement with Malaysia’s Petronas to conduct a joint technical study of the undrilled Block 2A. Under the terms of that deal, Coro had permission to conduct extensive technical analysis of the acreage and had the option to apply for a PSC.

Longboat’s acquisition of additional equity in the offshore block will be satisfied in three tranches.

The initial consideration via an issue of new ordinary shares of 10 British pence (US$0.127) each, equivalent to $100,000; a contingent $125,000 in cash or further issue of new shares upon an exploration well being committed on Block 2A or a farm-out; and a further contingent amount of up to $3 million in cash or new shares upon a discovery being made on Block 2A, depending on the resource size and the growth in the price of the ordinary shares measured over a two-year period.