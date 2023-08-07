Bolivia's state-owned energy company YPFB has discovered a new natural gas field in the country that holds close to 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in estimated resources.

Nearly 40 years after originally drilling and plugging the Remanso-1X exploration well, YPFB has returned to the area with fresh seismic data and a re-entry at the probe unveiled large gas volumes.

Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce said Remanso-1X has now been labelled a discovery field with estimated volumes of 700 billion cubic feet of gas, adding that the development will generate $5 billion for the country.

“This discovery opens up a new development horizon in the short and medium term, which will make it possible to incorporate reserves and increase production of liquids, thus reducing imports of fuels,” said YPFB chief executive Armin Dorgathen Tapia.

Gas production in Bolivia has been declining at a steady pace for nearly a decade, but the new find could help the South American nation revert the trend, despite projections output will drop more rapidly in the coming years.

Resources from Remanso-1X may contribute in the reduction of approximately $1 billion in fuel purchases, according to YPFB.

Remanso-1X is located in the Okinawa area, in the Warnes province of the Santa Cruz department.

Activities at the probe site were carried out within YPFB’s wider strategy to run well intervention campaigns at 29 selected wells to seize for opportunities to reactive production at either mature or shut-in fields.

Despite new investments to try to continue a relevant player in South America, gas production in Bolivia is expected to decline from 1.4 billion cubic feet per day in 2022 to as low as 400 million cubic feet per day by 2030, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie.