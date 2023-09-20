Australian independent Melbana Energy is preparing to spud another appraisal well on its Alameda oil discovery on Block 9 onshore Cuba as it finalises next year’s field development plans.

The drilling rig is already on location and the Alameda-3 well is scheduled in commence in November. However, prior to spudding, Melbana plans to kick off early production from Unit 1B of the Armistad reservoir in the Alameda-2 well.

Stabilised flow rates from Unit 1B in Alamada-2 were approximately 1235 barrels per day of 19 degrees API oil, which the operator said is “significantly above average” for vertical wells in Cuba, while horizontal drilling in these reservoirs typically trebles the flow rate.

Units 1A and 3 of the Amistad reservoir are also productive and have been suspended for future development and production.

“Following the success of Alameda-2, we are delighted to confirm plans to spud Alameda-3 in the near term to appraise the oil we previously encountered in the deeper Alameda and Marti Formations,” commented Melbana executive chairman Andrew Purcell.

“As we have consistently stated, these remain our most prospective targets within Block 9.”

Alameda-3 will test the lower two geologically independent oil-bearing Formations intercepted by Alameda-1 – designated Alameda and Marti, respectively. The Alameda-1 wildcat encountered movable hydrocarbons accompanied by significant formation pressure in both formations.

Purcell confirmed that prior to spudding Alameda-3, the company is working on its plans to commence early production from Unit 1B in the Alameda-2 well to better understand the reservoir’s characteristics given the good flow rates and oil quality observed there.

Obtaining early oil production data will also provide the Block 9 operator with important information on reservoir management, transport and sales processes for the finalisation of next year’s field development work plan and budget.

“This early production will allow us to review our logistics and transaction procedures ahead of the finalisation of our field development plans for 2024, which we are presenting to our partners this week,” he said.

To date, 1500 barrels of initial test production from the Alameda asset have been trucked to a nearby oil storage facility that also acts as the custody transfer sales point.