Murphy Oil, the US independent, has returned to Africa after signing production sharing contracts for five blocks offshore Ivory Coast, one of which holds the significant Paon discovery that was close to being developed by former operator Anadarko Petroleum.

Separately, a local company has made a play for another block in the nation’s waters.

Ever since Eni made its big Baleine oil and gas discovery in late 2021, the West African nation has been attracting greater attention from upstream players, although Murphy, which used to operate in Congo-Brazzaville, has moved the fastest to secure fresh acreage.