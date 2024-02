Namibia-focused junior Monitor Exploration wants to massively increase the size of a 2D seismic acquisition campaign planned for acreage it controls in the country’s frontier Owambo basin.

The privately-owned, UK-based player operates Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) 93 and recently struck a deal that will see Australia-based 88 Energy take up to a 45% stake in the acreage with the aim of drilling a wildcat in 2025.