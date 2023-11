Monitor Exploration, a privately owned UK-based junior, has struck an US$18.7 million deal to farm-out a key stake in prospective exploration acreage onshore Namibia where a debut wildcat could be drilled in 2025.

The agreement is the latest indication of growing interest in northeast Namibia’s frontier basins where, in recent years, Renaissance Energy has drilled three stratigraphic wells and acquired a sizeable amount of seismic data.