Norwegian energy major Equinor has drilled a dry exploration well at the Sara prospect offshore Norway near its producing Martin Linge field in the North Sea.

Well 30/4-4 was aiming to prove petroleum in sandstones in the Hermod Member in the Palaeocene reservoir.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate said on Thursday that the well was drilled about seven kilometres north of the Martin Linge field, about 180 kilometres west of Bergen.