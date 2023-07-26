UK operator Neo Energy is drilling an appraisal well in the North Sea near the Britannia offshore production facility.
Well 21/03d-9, better known as Leverett, spudded on 21 July, according to the North Sea Transition Authority.
Success could lead to a subsea tie-in to an existing production platform
