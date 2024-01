Mexico’s Pemex is looking to drill a new exploration well in the shallow-water portion of the Sureste basin, as it targets hydrocarbons near the giant Akal field.

The country’s hydrocarbons regulator CNH has approved a plan submitted by Pemex to spud the Sihil-101EXP well with the Perforadora Central-owned jack-up drilling rig Coatzacoalcos.

The rig is chartered to Pemex until March 2025 for a dayrate of $72,000.