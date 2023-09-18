Toronto-listed Arrow Exploration is celebrating after drilling a successful well onshore Colombia.
The Carrizales Norte-3 well was drilled in the onshore Carbonera C7 formation within the Tapir block in Colombia’s Llanos basin.
